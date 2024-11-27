Australian Critical Minerals Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. (AU:ACM) has released an update.

Australian Critical Minerals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, reinforcing its strategic focus on lithium and rare earth projects in Western Australia. The company’s commitment to advancing the clean energy transition through critical minerals exploration remains strong, supported by its experienced management team. Investors interested in the future of clean energy materials will find ACM’s developments noteworthy.

