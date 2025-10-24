Australian Critical Minerals Limited Announces Digital AGM Approach

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:ACM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Australian Critical Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 27, 2025, in West Perth. The company is emphasizing digital communication by providing the Notice of AGM online and encouraging shareholders to vote electronically. This approach reflects a shift towards more sustainable practices and aims to streamline shareholder engagement.

More about Australian Critical Minerals Ltd.

Australian Critical Minerals Limited operates within the critical minerals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of essential minerals that are crucial for modern technologies and sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 300,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Find detailed analytics on ACM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue