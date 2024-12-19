Australian Clinical Labs Announces Share Buy-Back

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has announced the cessation of 158,391 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back as of December 16, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially impacting stock market dynamics. Investors may find this buy-back indicative of the company’s financial strategies and future plans.

