Australian Clinical Labs Announces 2024 AGM

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Limited, a prominent Australian pathology service provider, has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting and released its Annual Report which includes the Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G. The company, noted for its extensive private hospital pathology operations, prides itself on empowering clinical decisions through its expert team and cutting-edge technology. Shareholders are provided with essential AGM documents, including proxy and question forms, and can access an online guide for further assistance.

For further insights into AU:ACL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.