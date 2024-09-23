Australian Clinical Labs Announces 2024 AGM

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and released the corresponding annual report, which includes the company’s corporate governance statement and other relevant materials for shareholders. As one of Australia’s leading private pathology service providers, ACL is committed to leveraging its expert team, scientific leadership, and cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care outcomes.

For further insights into AU:ACL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.