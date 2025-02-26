Australian Agricultural Projects Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Performance

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. ( (AU:AAP) ) has shared an announcement.

Australian Agricultural Projects Limited reported a significant increase in revenue and profit for the half-year ended 31 December 2024. The company achieved a 62.9% rise in revenue from ordinary activities, reaching $1,606,000, and a comprehensive income of $1,016,000, marking a 184.6% increase compared to the previous period. These results reflect a strong operational performance, enhancing the company’s market position and providing positive implications for stakeholders.

More about Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd.

Australian Agricultural Projects Limited operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on the production and management of agricultural assets. The company is primarily involved in activities related to farming and agricultural development.

YTD Price Performance: 15.00%

Average Trading Volume: 24,704

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.96M

