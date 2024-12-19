Australian Agricultural Company Bolsters Director’s Equity Stake

Australian Agricultural Company Limited (AU:AAC) has released an update.

Australian Agricultural Company Limited (AACo) recently announced a significant increase in the performance rights held by its director, David Harris, under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. With the acquisition of an additional 275,636 performance rights, Harris’s total now stands at 939,892, reflecting a strategic move to align with AACo’s future growth initiatives. This change signals AACo’s commitment to incentivizing leadership as it navigates upcoming fiscal years.

