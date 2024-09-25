Australian Ag Projects Ltd. Announces Year-End Report

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd. (AU:AAP) has released an update.

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd., a company with key leadership including Managing Director Paul Robert Challis and a robust corporate structure, has released its financial report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2024. The report details the company’s principal place of business in Melbourne, registered office in Western Australia, and its affiliations with reputable auditors, bankers, and legal advisors. Interested shareholders can further explore the company’s corporate governance on their website.

