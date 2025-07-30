Australia United Mining Advances Sofala Gold Project with MinRex Joint Venture

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Australia United Mining Limited ( (AU:AYM) ) is now available.

Australia United Mining Limited has entered a joint venture with MinRex Resources to develop the Sofala Gold Project in New South Wales. Recent activities have focused on finalizing land access agreements and reviewing geophysical testing results, which indicate potential for further gold exploration between the Queenslander and Sofala deposits.

More about Australia United Mining Limited

Australia United Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of gold projects in New South Wales and Queensland. The company holds tenure over projects that show evidence of significant historical gold production.

Current Market Cap: A$3.69M

