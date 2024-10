Austral Resources Australia Limited (AU:AR1) has released an update.

Austral Resources Australia Ltd has announced the cessation of 881,842 performance rights due to the non-fulfillment of conditions. The rights lapsed on September 30, 2024, as the specified conditions were not or could not be satisfied. This development could impact investors and the market’s view of the company’s performance.

