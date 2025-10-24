Austral Resources Issues New Unquoted Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Austral Resources Australia Limited ( (AU:AR1) ) has shared an announcement.

Austral Resources Australia Limited announced the issuance of 2,464,900 unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.075 and an expiry of two years from the date of issue. This issuance is part of transactions previously disclosed to the market and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategic financial maneuvers to enhance its operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Austral Resources Australia Limited

Austral Resources Australia Limited operates within the mining industry, focusing primarily on the extraction and production of mineral resources. The company is involved in the development and management of mining projects, with a particular emphasis on copper production.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$84.35M

