Austral Gold Director Alters Shareholding

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Austral Gold Limited ( (AU:AGD) ) has shared an update.
Austral Gold Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Eduardo Sergio Elsztain, in the company’s securities. The change involves an acquisition of 21,574 ordinary shares via an on-market trade, increasing the director’s total holdings through various custodial arrangements. This update highlights minor adjustments in the director’s equity position within the company, reflecting ongoing engagement and investment in the firm’s operations.
More about Austral Gold Limited
YTD Price Performance: 15.00%
Average Trading Volume: 21,377
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: C$15.4M
Learn more about AGD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.