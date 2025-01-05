Austral Gold Director Alters Shareholding

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Austral Gold Limited ( (AU:AGD) ) has shared an update.

Austral Gold Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Eduardo Sergio Elsztain, in the company’s securities. The change involves an acquisition of 21,574 ordinary shares via an on-market trade, increasing the director’s total holdings through various custodial arrangements. This update highlights minor adjustments in the director’s equity position within the company, reflecting ongoing engagement and investment in the firm’s operations.

More about Austral Gold Limited

YTD Price Performance: 15.00%

Average Trading Volume: 21,377

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$15.4M

