Austin Engineering Unveils 2024 ESG Report

Austin Engineering Limited (AU:ANG) has released an update.

Austin Engineering Limited’s 2024 Sustainability Report provides insights into the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, alongside historical data for context. Aligning with the Global Reporting Initiative’s standards, the report aims to transparently communicate Austin’s commitments and progress in sustainability. However, it cautions readers regarding forward-looking statements, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

