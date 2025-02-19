Austin Engineering Enhances Financial Flexibility with Renewed HSBC Facility

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The latest update is out from Austin Engineering Limited ( (AU:ANG) ).

Austin Engineering Limited has announced the renewal and revision of its global debt facility with HSBC Bank Australia Limited, which includes a $15 million increase in its overall size, bringing the total facility limit to approximately $57 million. This facility, which supports the company’s capital and growth needs, comprises a multi-option facility, a term loan facility, and additional transaction negotiation authority and credit card facilities, with the term running until November 2026. The renewal demonstrates Austin’s commitment to supporting its growth strategy and enhancing its financial flexibility.

More about Austin Engineering Limited

Austin Engineering Limited is a global engineering company with over 50 years of experience in collaborating with mining companies, contractors, and original equipment manufacturers. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing loading and hauling solutions such as off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, and related attachments for both open-cut and underground mining operations. Headquartered in Perth, Austin operates in Australia, USA, Chile, and Indonesia, serving major mining sites worldwide either directly or through local partners, with a focus on delivering productivity improvements and sustainable mining operations.

YTD Price Performance: -1.56%

Average Trading Volume: 7,543

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $190.7M

