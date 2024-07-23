Austin Engineering Director’s Shareholdings Unchanged

Austin Engineering Limited (AU:ANG) has released an update.

Austin Engineering Limited has reported that Director James Walker has not altered his beneficial ownership despite an off-market transfer of shares. Walker’s direct and indirect shareholdings now stand at 86,000 and 80,000 ordinary shares, respectively, after the transaction dated July 19, 2024. No new shares were acquired or disposed of during this rearrangement of his portfolio.

