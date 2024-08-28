Austal Limited Schedules FY2024 Results Briefing

Austal Limited (AU:ASB) has released an update.

Austal Limited has announced a conference call to discuss its FY2024 financial results, led by CEO Paddy Gregg and CFO Christian Johnstone, scheduled for August 30, 2024. The call will allow analysts and investors to engage in a Q&A session after the briefing, with pre-registration available for easy access. Austal will also release its full-year accounts and results presentation on the same day before the market opens.

