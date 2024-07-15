Austal Hits Milestone with 20th Patrol Boat Delivery

Austal Limited (AU:ASB) has released an update.

Austal Limited has delivered the 20th Guardian-class Patrol Boat to the Australian Department of Defence, marking a significant milestone in the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project. The project, valued at over A$400 million, has bolstered Australian naval shipbuilding capabilities, providing an average of one new patrol boat every four months over the past five years, while supporting 200 direct and over 200 indirect jobs. The Guardian-class boats, which offer enhanced speed, seakeeping, and mission capabilities, are a testament to Austal’s industry-leading productivity and commitment to Australia’s sovereign shipbuilding enterprise.

For further insights into AU:ASB stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.