Aussie Broadband Unveils AI-Powered Buddy Telco

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Aussie Broadband has announced the launch of Buddy Telco, a new digital-first brand designed to disrupt the Australian NBN market by targeting 4 million households. With a strong emphasis on automation and AI, Buddy aims to provide a seamless self-service experience through its app and live chat, backed by Aussie Broadband’s robust network. The company projects a positive EBITDA from FY27 and aims to acquire 100,000 customers within three years.

For further insights into AU:ABB stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.