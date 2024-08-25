Aussie Broadband Reports Stellar Year, Declares First Dividend

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Aussie Broadband Ltd. has announced an impressive financial performance for FY24, with revenue soaring by 27% to just shy of $1 billion and EBITDA increasing by 34.5% to $120.5 million. The telecom company also reported a significant increase in operating cashflow and market share growth, while rewarding shareholders with its first-ever fully franked dividend of 4 cents per share. This successful year was highlighted by the strategic acquisition of Symbio, which contributed $12 million to the EBITDA.

For further insights into AU:ABB stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.