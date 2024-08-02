Aussie Broadband Grants Director Stock Rights

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Aussie Broadband Ltd. has reported the issuance of 5,419 Non-Executive Director (NED) Rights to director Susan Klose under the company’s Fee Sacrifice Plan, with rights convertible into shares on a future date. The company acknowledged a delay in filing the mandatory Appendix 3Y due to administrative issues, emphasizing their commitment to compliance with ASX Listing Rules. No financial transactions occurred aside from the rights grant, which are valued at $2.93 each.

For further insights into AU:ABB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.