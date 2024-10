AusQuest Spots Promising IOCG Target at Coober Pedy

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

AusQuest Limited has identified a promising iron-oxide copper-gold (IOCG) target at its Coober Pedy Project in South Australia. The company’s recent detailed gravity survey highlights the potential for significant copper-gold discoveries in a region known for major deposits like Olympic Dam. This development positions AusQuest strategically within a world-class mineral province, sparking interest among investors.

