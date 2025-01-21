AusQuest Limited Issues New Performance Rights

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest update is out from AusQuest Limited ( (AU:AQD) ).

AusQuest Limited has announced the issuance of 17,000,000 new performance rights, which are set to expire on December 31, 2025, as part of their employee incentive scheme. These securities will not be quoted on the ASX, highlighting strategic internal growth efforts and potential motivation for personnel, which may impact the company’s operational efficiency and stakeholder interests.

More about AusQuest Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,067,204

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.04M

Find detailed analytics on AQD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.