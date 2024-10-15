AusQuest Launches Capital Raise for Exploration

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

AusQuest Limited has announced a non-renounceable pro-rata rights offer to raise $2.64 million, aiming to fund exploration drilling programs in Peru and seek new opportunities in Australia. The offer, accompanied by a prospectus, allows eligible shareholders to buy additional shares at $0.008 each and includes one free option for every two shares subscribed. The raised funds will also support the company’s working capital and strategic partnerships.

