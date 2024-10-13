Ausgold Limited Expands Katanning Gold Project

Ausgold Limited (AU:AUC) has released an update.

Ausgold Limited has announced the grant of two new Mining Leases by the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, which more than doubles the mining area of their 3.04 million ounce Katanning Gold Project in Western Australia. The leases will cover critical infrastructure including processing facilities, tailings storage, and waste dumps, marking a significant development milestone for the project. The company’s swift acquisition of the underlying freehold land and subsequent lease approvals underline the favorable mining conditions in the region.

