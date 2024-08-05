AusCann Group Advances with European Expansion

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd (AU:AC8) has released an update.

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd reported a solid cash position and is advancing with its strategic intentions, including a non-binding agreement to acquire European medical cannabis firm ECCPharm and expanding into the Polish market. Additionally, the company is optimizing its cost structure by divesting a majority stake in CannPal while maintaining significant interest as CannPal nears commercialization. These moves are set against a backdrop of favorable legislative changes in Germany, which could open up significant new opportunities in the medical cannabis sector.

