Aurumin Ltd. Signals High-Risk Gold Ventures

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Ltd., a company engaged in high-risk gold exploration and development in Western Australia, cautions that their projects are still in varying stages and there’s no guarantee of economic success. The company has disclaimed any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of their latest update and advised investors to conduct their own due diligence. Aurumin’s recent presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to change and should not be taken as guarantees of future performance.

