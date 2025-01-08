Aurumin Ltd. Reports Change in Director’s Shareholding

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Aurumin Ltd. ( (AU:AUN) ) has shared an announcement.

Aurumin Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Mr. Daniel Raihani. The change, which occurred between January 6 and January 8, 2025, involved the acquisition of 11,023,619 ordinary shares, increasing his indirect holdings to 74,500,000 shares. This transaction, executed through both on-market and off-market purchases, is worth approximately $719,245.86. Such a change in shareholding could signal a strategic move by the director to solidify his position within the company, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder confidence.

More about Aurumin Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 932,819

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

