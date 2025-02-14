Aurumin Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Aurumin Ltd. ( (AU:AUN) ) has issued an update.

Aurumin Limited has announced the quotation of 3,700,000 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), following director participation in a placement approved by shareholders on February 6, 2025. This move is likely to enhance the company’s financial position and potentially increase its market presence, signaling confidence in its strategic direction and providing opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Aurumin Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -11.43%

Average Trading Volume: 640,073

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

For detailed information about AUN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.