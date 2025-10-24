Aurumin Finalizes Sale of Non-Core Projects to Focus on Sandstone Gold

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Aurumin Ltd. ( (AU:AUN) ) is now available.

Aurumin Limited has completed the sale of its Johnson Range and Mt Dimer projects to Newcam Minerals Pty Ltd for $3.5 million. This divestment allows Aurumin to focus on its core Sandstone Gold Project, enhancing its exploration and drilling activities without financial dilution. The proceeds will aid in increasing resource confidence and advancing the Sandstone Gold Project alongside Brightstar’s Pre-Feasibility Study, ensuring comprehensive development of the consolidated project.

Aurumin Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold assets. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of gold projects, with a significant emphasis on advancing the Sandstone Gold Project.

