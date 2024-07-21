Aurum Resources Strikes Gold with High Recovery Rates

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited reports remarkable gold recoveries of up to 99% from preliminary metallurgical testing at its Boundiali Gold Project, with average recoveries of 97.5% for oxidized ore samples. These results reinforce the project’s potential for a successful gold mining operation using conventional cyanide leaching methods. The company is also expanding its drilling program with the aim to define an initial JORC Resource by the end of 2024, backed by a recent A$17 million capital raise.

