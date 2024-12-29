Aurum Resources Reveals Major Gold Discovery in Côte d’Ivoire

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced a significant milestone with a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.59 million ounces of gold at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. With ongoing drilling and a robust exploration plan for 2025, the company aims to expand its resource base and enhance its production prospects. Aurum’s strategic location and infrastructure support could catalyze further growth in this promising West African venture.

