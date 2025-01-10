Aurum Resources Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Aurum Resources Limited ( (AU:AUE) ) has shared an announcement.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 5,521,070 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of January 10, 2025. This announcement may enhance the company’s liquidity and visibility in the market, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholders by providing additional capital for exploration and development activities.

More about Aurum Resources Limited

Aurum Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral assets. The company is primarily engaged in the discovery and extraction of precious metals, positioning itself within the mining sector with a focus on market opportunities for resource development.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 917,150

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$69.2M

