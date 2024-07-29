Aurum Resources Limited Touts Gold Finds Amidst Market Risks

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited, engaged in gold exploration, has released a statement underscoring the inherent risks and uncertainties in the mining sector that could impact their future operations and market performance. They highlight recent promising gold finds at their Boundiali targets and affirm compliance with the 2012 JORC Code, while cautioning investors to conduct their own due diligence and not overly rely on the company’s future plans or expectations.

