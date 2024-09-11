Aurum Resources Limited Announces New Equity Issues

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, including a range of performance shares and options set to expire in February and March 2028. The issue encompasses various classes of performance shares, totaling 4.6 million shares, and options amounting to 750,000 with an exercise price of $0.312. This move could signal growth opportunities for the company and indicates potential future developments for investors to watch.

