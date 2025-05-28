Aurum Resources Issues Cleansing Notice for New Share Issuance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Aurum Resources Limited ( (AU:AUE) ) has provided an announcement.

Aurum Resources Limited has issued a cleansing notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001, following the issuance of 502,492 fully paid ordinary shares. These shares were issued as a result of the conversion of MKG options and unquoted options, allowing for secondary trading under the exemption provided by the Act. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to manage its securities and comply with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting its market operations and stakeholder interests.

Aurum Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the acquisition and management of mining assets, aiming to enhance its portfolio and market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 1,100,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$117.3M

