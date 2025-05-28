Aurum Resources Issues 4 Million Unquoted Options

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Aurum Resources Limited ( (AU:AUE) ) has provided an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 4,000,000 unquoted options, which are exercisable at $0.53 and will expire on May 28, 2029. This move could potentially impact the company’s financial strategies and stakeholder interests by providing additional capital opportunities and influencing market perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AUE) stock is a Buy with a A$0.63 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurum Resources Limited stock, see the AU:AUE Stock Forecast page.

More about Aurum Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,088,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$111.5M

See more insights into AUE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.