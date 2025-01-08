Aurum Resources Finalizes Unconditional Takeover Offer for Mako Gold

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Mako Gold Limited ( (AU:MKG) ) has provided an announcement.

Aurum Resources Limited has made a best and final unconditional offer to acquire all shares of Mako Gold Limited, owning already 86.77% of Mako’s shares and appointing a majority of its board members. The offer, backed by Mako’s independent directors, includes tax relief advantages for accepting shareholders and aims to reach a 90% ownership threshold for compulsory acquisition, with potential implications for minority shareholders regarding liquidity and influence.

More about Mako Gold Limited

Mako Gold Limited is a company operating in the mining and exploration industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Aurum Resources Limited, the company making the offer, is involved in acquiring shares and has a significant market focus on expanding its holdings in mining companies like Mako Gold.

YTD Price Performance: 40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 4,113,236

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.81M

