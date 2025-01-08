Aurum Resources Finalizes Dominant Takeover Offer for Mako Gold

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Aurum Resources Limited ( (AU:AUE) ) has provided an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced its unconditional, best and final offer for Mako Gold Limited, owning 86.77% of Mako shares and appointing a majority of directors to its board. Mako shareholders are recommended to accept the offer, which includes potential tax relief benefits, by the closing date of 31 January 2025, to avoid becoming minority shareholders with limited influence and liquidity.

More about Aurum Resources Limited

Aurum Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on resource acquisition and development. The company is engaged in the strategic acquisition of Mako Gold Limited to strengthen its market position.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 917,715

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$69.2M

