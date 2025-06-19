Aurrigo International Strengthens Aviation Sector Ties with Swissport Partnership

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Aurrigo International PLC ( (GB:AURR) ) has issued an announcement.

Aurrigo International PLC has announced a strategic partnership with Swissport International AG, enhancing its position in the aviation industry by expanding opportunities in airport ground services. The company is progressing with its Auto-Cargo vehicle, set for testing at East Midlands Airport, and continues to work with partners globally. Despite market volatility, Aurrigo remains financially strong, with expectations for revenue growth in the second half of the year. The announcement also included a planned board change, with Peter Whiting stepping down in 2026, and highlighted the recognition of CEO David Keene’s contributions to decarbonizing airports.

Aurrigo International PLC is an international designer and developer of smart airside solutions for the aviation industry, focusing on automated vehicles, systems, and software. The company supports leading airports worldwide with its proprietary autonomous technology, enhancing baggage and cargo handling operations to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Headquartered in Coventry, UK, with offices in Singapore, Cincinnati, and Ottawa, Aurrigo has a 30-year history in providing innovative automotive solutions.

