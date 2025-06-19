Aurrigo International Secures Shareholder Approval at 2025 AGM

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Aurrigo International PLC ( (GB:AURR) ) has issued an announcement.

Aurrigo International plc announced that all resolutions at its 2025 Annual General Meeting were passed with a requisite majority. This includes the re-election of directors and the reappointment of auditors, reflecting strong shareholder support and potentially reinforcing the company’s strategic direction and governance. The approval of these resolutions may enhance Aurrigo’s operational stability and investor confidence, positioning it favorably in the competitive aviation solutions market.

More about Aurrigo International PLC

Aurrigo International plc is an international designer and developer of fully integrated smart airside solutions for the aviation industry, including automated vehicles, systems, and software. The company’s proprietary autonomous technology and secure management system support leading airports worldwide, enhancing baggage and cargo handling operations. Headquartered in Coventry, UK, with offices in Singapore, Cincinnati, and Ottawa, Aurrigo has over 30 years of experience in designing advanced automotive products and systems.

