Aurrigo Impresses with Airport Automation Tech

Aurrigo International PLC (GB:AURR) has released an update.

Aurrigo International PLC showcased its Auto-DollyTug® autonomous aviation technology at Stuttgart Airport, receiving support from the German ministry. The live demonstration highlighted the technology’s potential to optimize airside cargo transport, demonstrating significant progress in the automation of airport operations. The event marked another milestone for Aurrigo, as it continues to gain recognition for its innovations aimed at improving efficiency and meeting the growing demands of the aviation industry.

