Aurora UK Alpha’s Non-Executive Director Acquires Shares

The latest announcement is out from Aurora Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:ARR) ).

Aurora UK Alpha plc, an investment trust company, announced a recent transaction involving the purchase of ordinary shares by a person discharging managerial responsibilities. Farah Buckley, a Non-executive Director, acquired 5,500 ordinary shares at a price of 225.2 pence per share on January 8, 2025, on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction may reflect investment confidence and alignment of interests between the company’s management and its shareholders.

Aurora Investment Trust PLC

YTD Price Performance: -1.32%

Average Trading Volume: 142,794

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

