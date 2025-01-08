Aurora UK Alpha PLC Releases December 2024 Fact Sheet

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Aurora Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:ARR) ) has shared an announcement.

Aurora UK Alpha PLC has released its monthly fact sheet for December 2024, which is now available on their website and the National Storage Mechanism. This release provides stakeholders with updated insights into the company’s financial status and performance, potentially impacting investor decisions and market perception.

More about Aurora Investment Trust PLC

YTD Price Performance: -1.32%

Average Trading Volume: 142,794

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

