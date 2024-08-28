Aurora Labs Reports Revenue Growth and Lower Loss

Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Ltd. reports a 29% increase in revenues for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, alongside a reduced loss after tax by 5%, reflecting a positive year-over-year financial performance. No dividends were declared, and the company’s net tangible assets per security saw a slight decrease from 0.6 to 0.5 cents. The full Annual Financial Report, which has been audited without any disputes or qualifications, provides detailed commentary on these results.

