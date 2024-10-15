Aurora Increases Stake in Medallion Metals Ltd

Medallion Metals Ltd (AU:MM8) has released an update.

Aurora Prospects Pty Ltd, acting as Aurora Family Trust, has increased its stake in Medallion Metals Limited, with its voting power rising from 5.80% to 6.99% following participation in a placement. This change in shareholding occurred on October 9, 2024, marking a significant shift in the company’s substantial holding since the last notice was issued on August 19, 2024.

