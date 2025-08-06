Aurora Cannabis Reports Revenue Growth in Latest Financial Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Aurora Cannabis ( (TSE:ACB) ) is now available.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has released its interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a net revenue increase to $98.023 million from $83.435 million in the same period in 2024. This financial update indicates a positive trend in the company’s revenue, which could enhance its market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ACB) stock is a Hold with a C$8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurora Cannabis stock, see the TSE:ACB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ACB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ACB is a Neutral.

Aurora Cannabis shows promising international growth and improved financial metrics, driven by a strategic focus on high-margin medical cannabis. However, challenges such as high valuation, inconsistent revenue, and cash flow issues weigh down the overall score.

More about Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a Canadian company operating in the cannabis industry, focusing on the production and distribution of medical and recreational cannabis products.

Average Trading Volume: 464,144

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$347M

