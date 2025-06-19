Aurora Cannabis Reports Record Revenue and Growth

Aurora Cannabis (US) ( (ACB) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aurora Cannabis (US) presented to its investors.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Aurora Cannabis Inc., a leading global medical cannabis company based in Canada, operates in the cannabis industry, focusing on both medical and consumer markets across various regions including Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

In its latest earnings report, Aurora Cannabis announced record annual global medical cannabis net revenue of $244.4 million, marking a 39% year-over-year growth. The company also achieved a record adjusted EBITDA of $49.7 million, representing a 261% increase from the previous year, and generated a positive free cash flow of $9.9 million.

Key financial highlights include a 34% increase in total net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, driven by significant growth in the global medical cannabis and plant propagation businesses. The medical cannabis segment alone saw a 48% increase in net revenue, primarily due to higher sales in international markets such as Australia, Germany, Poland, and the UK. Despite a 20% decrease in consumer cannabis net revenue, the company improved its adjusted gross margin in this segment through cost efficiencies.

Aurora Cannabis maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $185.3 million in cash and a debt-free cannabis business. Looking ahead, the company expects continued strong global cannabis revenue, with a focus on sustaining margins and positive adjusted EBITDA, despite anticipated temporary declines in some international markets. Aurora remains committed to strategic growth and operational excellence to achieve long-term profitability.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.