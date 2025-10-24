Aurizon Holdings Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aurizon Holdings ( (AU:AZJ) ) has issued an announcement.

Aurizon Holdings Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, reporting the acquisition of 221,936 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, bringing the total number of securities bought back to over 14 million. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to returning surplus capital to shareholders.

Aurizon Holdings Limited operates in the rail freight industry, providing transportation services primarily for coal, iron ore, and other bulk commodities across Australia. The company is a key player in the logistics and infrastructure sector, focusing on efficient and reliable freight services.

Average Trading Volume: 5,708,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.13B

