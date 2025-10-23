Aurizon Holdings Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aurizon Holdings ( (AU:AZJ) ) has provided an update.

Aurizon Holdings Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 23, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 14,217,179 ordinary fully paid securities, including 1,000,000 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Aurizon’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AZJ) stock is a Hold with a A$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurizon Holdings stock, see the AU:AZJ Stock Forecast page.

More about Aurizon Holdings

Aurizon Holdings Limited operates in the transportation and logistics industry, primarily focusing on rail freight services. The company is a key player in the Australian market, providing essential infrastructure for the movement of goods across the country.

Average Trading Volume: 5,708,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.13B

See more insights into AZJ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue