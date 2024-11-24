Aurizon Holdings Reports Progress on Buy-Back Strategy

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, reporting the repurchase of 338,204 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company buy back a total of 46,660,055 securities to date, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:AZJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.